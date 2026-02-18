CFP® Certification by State – 2026 Study

The number of Certified Financial Planners™ (CFPs®) grew by 4.3% between early 2025 and 2026, for a total of 107,558 active licenses across the United States. Ultimately, the competition for existing CFPs® – and for those financial planners with different credentials – comes down to contextual factors including local advisors per capita, growth in the local industry, the typical income levels of local households, and more.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 50 states based on the active CFPs® per capita, along with consumer metrics and growth in licensed CFP® professionals.

Key Findings

Colorado and New Hampshire have the most CFPs® per capita. While the CFP® mark might stand out the least among advisors in Colorado and New Hampshire, the high rate of this certification also indicates an advisor base with an expected competency set across comprehensive planning. In both states, there are an estimated 1,774 consumers per CFP®.

The number of CFPs® grew 10% in just one year in Idaho. Idaho had the highest rate of growth in Certified Financial Planners™, going from 378 to 417. These professionals have more business volume to compete for than in most states, with an estimated 4800 consumers per CFP®.

One in 10 Certified Financial Planners™ is based in California. The Golden State has the most CFPs® with 10,868 certificants as of early 2026, with an estimated 3,628 consumers available to each. CFPs® across California, Texas, Florida, and New York make up roughly 30% of all such professionals nationwide.

These states saw the lowest growth rates in credentialing. Vermont had the lowest increase in CFPs® nationwide at 1.0% over the last year. Wyoming had the second lowest growth at 1.8%. And despite 20.8% of households earning over $200,000 annually in Maryland, licensing was third lowest with a 2.1% increase in the number of certificants this past year.

CFP® Certification by State

States are ranked based on the active Certified Financial Planners™ per capita as of 2026.

Colorado Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3358

CFPs® per capita: 0.0005637

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1774

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.9%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3202

Households earning $200k or more: 17.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.10% New Hampshire Number of CFPs®, 2026: 794

CFPs® per capita: 0.0005635

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1775

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.4%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 753

Households earning $200k or more: 17.0%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.70% Massachusetts Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3674

CFPs® per capita: 0.0005148

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1942

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.3%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3557

Households earning $200k or more: 22.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.40% Minnesota Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2942

CFPs® per capita: 0.0005078

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1969

One year growth in CFPs®: 2.5%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2869

Households earning $200k or more: 13.8%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.70% Connecticut Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1650

CFPs® per capita: 0.0004490

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2227

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.7%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1591

Households earning $200k or more: 19.4%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.50% Pennsylvania Number of CFPs®, 2026: 5610

CFPs® per capita: 0.0004289

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2331

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 5395

Households earning $200k or more: 11.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 5.20% New Jersey Number of CFPs®, 2026: 4043

CFPs® per capita: 0.0004255

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2350

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3896

Households earning $200k or more: 21.8%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.80% North Carolina Number of CFPs®, 2026: 4454

CFPs® per capita: 0.0004032

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2480

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.2%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 4234

Households earning $200k or more: 11.1%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 4.10% Kansas Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1157

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003895

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2568

One year growth in CFPs®: 7.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1073

Households earning $200k or more: 10.0%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10% Arizona

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2903

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003829

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2612

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.3%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2783

Households earning $200k or more: 12.2%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.70%

Illinois

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 4864

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003827

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2613

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.3%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 4664

Households earning $200k or more: 14.1%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 4.50%

Maryland

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2333

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003725

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2685

One year growth in CFPs®: 2.1%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2286

Households earning $200k or more: 20.8%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.20%

Rhode Island

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 414

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003722

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2687

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.9%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 391

Households earning $200k or more: 14.6%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.40%

Wisconsin

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2127

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003568

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2803

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2030

Households earning $200k or more: 9.4%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.00%

Virginia

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3127

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003549

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2818

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.4%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2994

Households earning $200k or more: 17.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.90%

Missouri

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2188

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003503

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2854

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2087

Households earning $200k or more: 9.1%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.00%

Utah

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1223

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003491

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2865

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1156

Households earning $200k or more: 14.4%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%

Ohio

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3979

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003348

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2987

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3795

Households earning $200k or more: 9.2%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.70%

Nebraska

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 670

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003341

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2993

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.5%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 641

Households earning $200k or more: 8.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.60%

Delaware

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 339

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003223

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3103

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 323

Households earning $200k or more: 12.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%

Florida

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 7507

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003212

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3113

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.5%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 7183

Households earning $200k or more: 11.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 7.00%

Washington

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2552

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003207

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3118

One year growth in CFPs®: 6.2%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2404

Households earning $200k or more: 19.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.40%

Vermont

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 201

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003099

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3226

One year growth in CFPs®: 1.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 199

Households earning $200k or more: 11.2%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%

Iowa

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 989

CFPs® per capita: 0.0003051

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3278

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.9%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 952

Households earning $200k or more: 8.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.90%

Indiana

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2075

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002997

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3337

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.5%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1967

Households earning $200k or more: 8.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.90%

Michigan

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3033

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002991

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3343

One year growth in CFPs®: 6.3%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2852

Households earning $200k or more: 9.4%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.80%

South Dakota

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 268

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002898

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3450

One year growth in CFPs®: 9.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 244

Households earning $200k or more: 8.7%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%

Oregon

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1219

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002853

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3505

One year growth in CFPs®: 2.9%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1185

Households earning $200k or more: 12.6%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%

New York

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 5631

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002834

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3528

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 5425

Households earning $200k or more: 17.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 5.20%

Georgia

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3096

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002769

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3611

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.3%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2997

Households earning $200k or more: 12.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.90%

California

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 10868

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002756

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3628

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.4%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 10511

Households earning $200k or more: 21.0%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 10.10%

Tennessee

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1961

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002713

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3686

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.6%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1875

Households earning $200k or more: 9.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.80%

South Carolina

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1426

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002603

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3842

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.1%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1370

Households earning $200k or more: 9.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.30%

Montana

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 285

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002506

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3990

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 274

Households earning $200k or more: 9.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%

Hawaii

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 361

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002496

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4006

One year growth in CFPs®: 2.6%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 352

Households earning $200k or more: 18.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%

Kentucky

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1136

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002476

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4039

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1082

Households earning $200k or more: 7.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%

Texas

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 7692

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002458

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4068

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 7394

Households earning $200k or more: 13.2%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 7.20%

Maine

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 345

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002455

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4072

One year growth in CFPs®: 2.7%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 336

Households earning $200k or more: 10.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%

North Dakota

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 184

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002310

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4329

One year growth in CFPs®: 6.4%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 173

Households earning $200k or more: 10.1%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%

Idaho

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 417

CFPs® per capita: 0.0002083

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4800

One year growth in CFPs®: 10.3%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 378

Households earning $200k or more: 9.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.40%

Wyoming

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 112

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001906

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 5247

One year growth in CFPs®: 1.8%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 110

Households earning $200k or more: 8.4%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.10%

Louisiana

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 781

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001699

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 5887

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.4%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 755

Households earning $200k or more: 8.0%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.70%

Nevada

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 554

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001696

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 5898

One year growth in CFPs®: 6.9%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 518

Households earning $200k or more: 11.5%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.50%

Alabama

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 821

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001592

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 6282

One year growth in CFPs®: 4.9%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 783

Households earning $200k or more: 8.3%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.80%

Alaska

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 105

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001419

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 7049

One year growth in CFPs®: 8.2%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 97

Households earning $200k or more: 14.6%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.10%

Oklahoma

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 567

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001384

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 7223

One year growth in CFPs®: 6.6%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 532

Households earning $200k or more: 7.4%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.50%

Arkansas

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 387

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001253

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 7980

One year growth in CFPs®: 7.5%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 360

Households earning $200k or more: 6.6%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.40%

New Mexico

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 242

CFPs® per capita: 0.0001136

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 8803

One year growth in CFPs®: 3.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 235

Households earning $200k or more: 8.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%

Mississippi

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 274

CFPs® per capita: 0.0000931

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 10741

One year growth in CFPs®: 7.0%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 256

Households earning $200k or more: 6.0%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%

West Virginia

Number of CFPs®, 2026: 161

CFPs® per capita: 0.0000910

Estimated consumers available per advisor: 10994

One year growth in CFPs®: 5.2%

Number of CFPs®, 2025: 153

Households earning $200k or more: 5.9%

Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%

Data and Methodology

Data for 50 states and the District of Columbia was examined. Data for the number of CFP® certificants comes from the CFP Board as of February 2026 and January 2025. Population and income data is the latest available from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey (2024).

Questions about this study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/insta_photos