CFP® Certification by State – 2026 Study

The number of Certified Financial Planners™ (CFPs®) grew by 4.3% between early 2025 and 2026, for a total of 107,558 active licenses across the United States. Ultimately, the competition for existing CFPs® – and for those financial planners with different credentials – comes down to contextual factors including local advisors per capita, growth in the local industry, the typical income levels of local households, and more.
With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked the 50 states based on the active CFPs® per capita, along with consumer metrics and growth in licensed CFP® professionals.
Key Findings
- Colorado and New Hampshire have the most CFPs® per capita. While the CFP® mark might stand out the least among advisors in Colorado and New Hampshire, the high rate of this certification also indicates an advisor base with an expected competency set across comprehensive planning. In both states, there are an estimated 1,774 consumers per CFP®.
- The number of CFPs® grew 10% in just one year in Idaho. Idaho had the highest rate of growth in Certified Financial Planners™, going from 378 to 417. These professionals have more business volume to compete for than in most states, with an estimated 4800 consumers per CFP®.
- One in 10 Certified Financial Planners™ is based in California. The Golden State has the most CFPs® with 10,868 certificants as of early 2026, with an estimated 3,628 consumers available to each. CFPs® across California, Texas, Florida, and New York make up roughly 30% of all such professionals nationwide.
- These states saw the lowest growth rates in credentialing. Vermont had the lowest increase in CFPs® nationwide at 1.0% over the last year. Wyoming had the second lowest growth at 1.8%. And despite 20.8% of households earning over $200,000 annually in Maryland, licensing was third lowest with a 2.1% increase in the number of certificants this past year.
CFP® Certification by State
States are ranked based on the active Certified Financial Planners™ per capita as of 2026.
- Colorado
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3358
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0005637
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1774
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.9%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3202
- Households earning $200k or more: 17.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.10%
- New Hampshire
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 794
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0005635
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1775
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.4%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 753
- Households earning $200k or more: 17.0%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.70%
- Massachusetts
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3674
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0005148
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1942
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.3%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3557
- Households earning $200k or more: 22.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.40%
- Minnesota
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2942
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0005078
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 1969
- One year growth in CFPs®: 2.5%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2869
- Households earning $200k or more: 13.8%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.70%
- Connecticut
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1650
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0004490
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2227
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.7%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1591
- Households earning $200k or more: 19.4%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.50%
- Pennsylvania
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 5610
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0004289
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2331
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 5395
- Households earning $200k or more: 11.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 5.20%
- New Jersey
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 4043
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0004255
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2350
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3896
- Households earning $200k or more: 21.8%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.80%
- North Carolina
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 4454
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0004032
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2480
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.2%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 4234
- Households earning $200k or more: 11.1%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 4.10%
- Kansas
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1157
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003895
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2568
- One year growth in CFPs®: 7.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1073
- Households earning $200k or more: 10.0%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%
- Arizona
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2903
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003829
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2612
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.3%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2783
- Households earning $200k or more: 12.2%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.70%
- Illinois
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 4864
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003827
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2613
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.3%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 4664
- Households earning $200k or more: 14.1%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 4.50%
- Maryland
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2333
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003725
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2685
- One year growth in CFPs®: 2.1%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2286
- Households earning $200k or more: 20.8%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.20%
- Rhode Island
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 414
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003722
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2687
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.9%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 391
- Households earning $200k or more: 14.6%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.40%
- Wisconsin
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2127
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003568
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2803
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2030
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.4%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.00%
- Virginia
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3127
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003549
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2818
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.4%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2994
- Households earning $200k or more: 17.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.90%
- Missouri
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2188
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003503
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2854
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2087
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.1%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.00%
- Utah
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1223
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003491
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2865
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1156
- Households earning $200k or more: 14.4%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%
- Ohio
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3979
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003348
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2987
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 3795
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.2%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 3.70%
- Nebraska
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 670
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003341
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 2993
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.5%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 641
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.60%
- Delaware
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 339
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003223
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3103
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 323
- Households earning $200k or more: 12.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%
- Florida
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 7507
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003212
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3113
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.5%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 7183
- Households earning $200k or more: 11.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 7.00%
- Washington
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2552
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003207
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3118
- One year growth in CFPs®: 6.2%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2404
- Households earning $200k or more: 19.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.40%
- Vermont
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 201
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003099
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3226
- One year growth in CFPs®: 1.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 199
- Households earning $200k or more: 11.2%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%
- Iowa
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 989
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0003051
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3278
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.9%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 952
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.90%
- Indiana
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 2075
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002997
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3337
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.5%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1967
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.90%
- Michigan
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3033
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002991
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3343
- One year growth in CFPs®: 6.3%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2852
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.4%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.80%
- South Dakota
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 268
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002898
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3450
- One year growth in CFPs®: 9.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 244
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.7%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%
- Oregon
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1219
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002853
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3505
- One year growth in CFPs®: 2.9%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1185
- Households earning $200k or more: 12.6%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%
- New York
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 5631
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002834
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3528
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 5425
- Households earning $200k or more: 17.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 5.20%
- Georgia
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 3096
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002769
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3611
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.3%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 2997
- Households earning $200k or more: 12.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 2.90%
- California
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 10868
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002756
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3628
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.4%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 10511
- Households earning $200k or more: 21.0%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 10.10%
- Tennessee
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1961
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002713
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3686
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.6%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1875
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.80%
- South Carolina
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1426
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002603
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3842
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.1%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1370
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.30%
- Montana
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 285
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002506
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 3990
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 274
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%
- Hawaii
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 361
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002496
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4006
- One year growth in CFPs®: 2.6%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 352
- Households earning $200k or more: 18.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%
- Kentucky
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 1136
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002476
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4039
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 1082
- Households earning $200k or more: 7.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 1.10%
- Texas
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 7692
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002458
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4068
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 7394
- Households earning $200k or more: 13.2%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 7.20%
- Maine
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 345
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002455
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4072
- One year growth in CFPs®: 2.7%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 336
- Households earning $200k or more: 10.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.30%
- North Dakota
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 184
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002310
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4329
- One year growth in CFPs®: 6.4%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 173
- Households earning $200k or more: 10.1%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%
- Idaho
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 417
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0002083
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 4800
- One year growth in CFPs®: 10.3%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 378
- Households earning $200k or more: 9.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.40%
- Wyoming
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 112
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001906
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 5247
- One year growth in CFPs®: 1.8%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 110
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.4%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.10%
- Louisiana
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 781
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001699
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 5887
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.4%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 755
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.0%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.70%
- Nevada
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 554
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001696
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 5898
- One year growth in CFPs®: 6.9%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 518
- Households earning $200k or more: 11.5%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.50%
- Alabama
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 821
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001592
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 6282
- One year growth in CFPs®: 4.9%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 783
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.3%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.80%
- Alaska
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 105
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001419
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 7049
- One year growth in CFPs®: 8.2%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 97
- Households earning $200k or more: 14.6%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.10%
- Oklahoma
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 567
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001384
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 7223
- One year growth in CFPs®: 6.6%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 532
- Households earning $200k or more: 7.4%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.50%
- Arkansas
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 387
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001253
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 7980
- One year growth in CFPs®: 7.5%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 360
- Households earning $200k or more: 6.6%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.40%
- New Mexico
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 242
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0001136
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 8803
- One year growth in CFPs®: 3.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 235
- Households earning $200k or more: 8.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%
- Mississippi
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 274
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0000931
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 10741
- One year growth in CFPs®: 7.0%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 256
- Households earning $200k or more: 6.0%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%
- West Virginia
- Number of CFPs®, 2026: 161
- CFPs® per capita: 0.0000910
- Estimated consumers available per advisor: 10994
- One year growth in CFPs®: 5.2%
- Number of CFPs®, 2025: 153
- Households earning $200k or more: 5.9%
- Portion of all CFPs® nationwide: 0.20%
Data and Methodology
Data for 50 states and the District of Columbia was examined. Data for the number of CFP® certificants comes from the CFP Board as of February 2026 and January 2025. Population and income data is the latest available from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 1-Year American Community Survey (2024).
