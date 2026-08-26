CPA Exam Questions: Sample Problems to Test Your Knowledge

Passing the Uniform CPA exam is a requirement to become a certified public accountant. This rigorous exam, developed by the Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a four-section, 16-hour assessment that’s designed to test your knowledge of accounting practices. Reviewing CPA sample questions can help you prepare for exam day.

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CPA Sample Questions

Numerous online resources offer CPA exam sample questions and practice tests that can be accessed at little or no cost. The exam includes three core sections:

Auditing and Attestation (AUD)

Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR)

Taxation and Regulation (REG)

There’s also a fourth section covering a discipline of your choice from these options: Business Analysis and Reporting (BAR), Information Systems and Control (ISC) and Tax Compliance and Planning (TCP).

The following CPA sample questions are drawn from several sources:

New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA)

UWorld

Maxwell CPA Review

For each question, we’ve noted which core or discipline section it’s drawn from.

Note: More CPA sample questions are available through the AICPA, but copyright restrictions prevent them from being shared publicly. You can request a secure access code from the AICPA website to take a sample test, which you must agree to keep confidential.

After completing the questions, scroll to the bottom for the answer key.

Auditing and Attestation (AUD)

Question 1

What is the most likely reason an auditor incorrectly assesses the control risk as too low? (Source: Maxwell CPA Review)

A. The auditor overestimates the operating effectiveness of the client’s control activity based on the sample results.

B. The auditor underestimates the operating effectiveness of the client’s control activity.

C. The auditor incorrectly assumes the control activity is not relevant.

D. The auditor incorrectly anticipates that the control activity will significantly reduce the necessity for substantive testing.

Question 2

Which of the following audit procedures would an auditor most likely perform to test controls related to management’s assertion of the completeness of sales transactions? (Source: Maxwell CPA Review)

A. Examine a sample of shipping documents and trace them to the transaction’s purchase order.

B. Review a selection of sales invoices and compare them to the shipping log.

C. Analyze a report detailing prenumbered sales invoices and investigate any sequences of missing invoices.

D. Assess the consistency of sales invoice processing by checking for proper authorization.

Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR)

Question 3

XYZ Company had the following activities during the year:

Inventory purchases: $120,000

Equipment purchases: $80,000

Debt securities purchases: $60,000

Treasury stock purchases: $70,000

Common stock issuance: $150,000

What amount should the company report as cash provided (used) by investing activities in its annual cash flow statement? (Source: UWorld)

A. ($120,000)

B. ($140,000)

C. ($210,000)

D. $150,000

Question 4

XYZ Company’s salary expense of $10,000 is paid every other Friday for the 10 workdays then ending. Employees only work Monday through Friday, no weekends. The last payroll was paid on June 18. On Wednesday, June 30, the month-end balance in the salaries expense account before accruals was $14,000. What amount should the company report as salary expense in its income statement for the month ended June 30? (Source: NJCPA)

A. $22,000

B. $18,000

C. $20,000

D. $24,000

Taxation and Regulation (REG)

Question 5

A penalty for understated corporate tax liability can be imposed on a tax preparer who fails to: (Source: UWorld)

A. Audit corporate records if the taxpayer has had an underpayment penalty in the last three years.

B. Examine the business operations of a corporation with substantial cash transactions.

C. Copy the underlying documents for all matters that might trigger a tax audit.

D. Make reasonable inquiries when taxpayer information appears incomplete.

Question 6

Which of the following is the test of existence of a partnership? (Source: NJCPA)

A. Joint control of management.

B. Co-ownership of the property.

C. Intent to make a profit.

D. All of the above.

Business Analysis and Reporting (BAR)

Question 7

Charting is a data visualization technique used in business intelligence. A gauge chart is particularly useful because it: (Source: UWorld)

A. Illustrates the current progress status toward a goal or objective.

B. Demonstrates proportional composition of an item to the whole.

C. Compares changes over the same period for more than one item.

D. Allows comparisons between categories.

Question 8

In preparing consolidated financial statements of a U.S. parent company with a foreign subsidiary, the foreign subsidiary’s functional currency is the currency of… (Source: NJCPA)

A. The environment in which the subsidiary primarily generates and expends cash.

B. The parent company’s home country.

C. The subsidiary in which it maintains its accounting records.

D. The country where the subsidiary is located.

Information Systems and Control (ISC)

Question 9

Which of the following attributes in a customer table of a relational database could function as the primary key? (Source: NJCPA)

A. Customer number

B. Date of sale

C. Customer address

D. Balance due

Question 10

SOC 3® reports differ from SOC 2® reports in what way? (Source: UWorld)

A. SOC 2® is only for general use.

B. SOC 3® is only for general use.

C. SOC 2® is only for restricted use.

D. SOC 3® is only for restricted use.

Tax Compliance and Planning (TCP)

Question 11

Income or loss resulting from which of the following is most likely to be considered passive? (Source: NJCPA)

A. Year-end performance bonuses paid to employees.

B. Annuity income not derived in the ordinary course of a trade or business.

C. Income allocated to a silent partner in general partnership.

D. Gain from sale of a trademarked advertising slogan realized by its creator.

Question 12

Which of the following is true about taxation of a partner in a partnership? (Source: UWorld)

A. Partners must report partnership capital gains on their personal tax returns.

B. Partners may carry losses forward to future tax years, subject to at-risk calculations.

C. Losses from passive activity may be used to offset passive activity income and portfolio income.

D. Partner losses are limited to the fair market value of their partnership interest.

CPA Sample Questions Answer Key

Answers Explanation Question 1: A If control risk is assessed too low, it means the auditor relies too heavily on the client’s internal controls. That can happen if the auditor overestimates the controls’ effectiveness. Question 2: C If invoices are sequentially numbered, missing numbers can signal that a transaction occurred but never got recorded properly. Reviewing gaps in the sequence is a direct test of the control. Question 3: B XYZ Inc. invested $80,000 in equipment purchases and $60,000 in available-for-sale debt securities, resulting in a cash used by investing activities total of $140,000. Question 4: A The total salaries expense is $22,000 because the company must add $8,000 for the 8 unpaid workdays at the end of June to the existing $14,000 unadjusted balance. Question 5: D Tax preparers may rely on information provided by the taxpayer in good faith. However, the tax preparer has a duty to ask questions about information that appears incomplete or inaccurate. Question 6: D The answer is all of the above. A legal partnership requires the parties to share management control, co-own the business assets, and explicitly operate with the intent to generate a profit. Question 7: A Gauge or dial charts represent the current performance or progress against a desired goal or outcome. Question 8: A Accounting standards define the functional currency based on the primary economic environment where the subsidiary conducts its day-to-day operations and generates cash flow. Question 9: A Customer number functions as the primary key because it is a unique identifier assigned to each individual client, so no duplicates can exist. Question 10: B SOC 3® includes information similar to what’s included in SOC 2®, but it’s less detailed as it’s intended for general use only. Question 11: C Income allocated to a silent partner is classified as passive because a silent partner contributes capital but does not materially participate in day-to-day business operations or management. Question 12: B A partner’s share of ordinary business loss is deductible, subject to certain limitations. Losses suspended on the basis of these limitations can be carried forward to future years.

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How to Study for the CPA Exam

The CPA exam is exhaustive and a typical study commitment is 400 to 600 hours, according to Becker Professional Education. The amount of time you can expect to spend preparing for each section breaks down as follows:

Section What It Covers Estimated Study Hours Auditing and Attestation Ethics, professional responsibilities and general principles



Assessing risk and developing a planned response



Performing further procedures and obtaining evidence



Forming conclusions and reporting 110 to 140 hours Financial Accounting and Reporting Financial reporting



Select balance sheet accounts



Select transactions 120 to 150 hours Taxation and Regulation Ethics, professional responsibilities and federal tax procedures



Business law



Federal taxation of property transactions



Federal taxation of individuals



Federal taxation of entities 80 to 110 hours Business Analysis and Reporting Business analysis



Technical accounting and reporting



State and local governments 120 to 150 hours Information Systems and Controls Information systems and data management



Security, confidentiality and privacy



Considerations for SOC engagements 60 to 90 hours Tax Compliance and Planning Tax compliance and planning for individuals and personal financial planning



Entity tax compliance



Entity tax planning



Property transactions 60 to 90 hours

With that in mind, here are some tips for managing CPA exam prep.

1. Meet Education Requirements

States determine the minimum requirements to sit for the CPA exam. In most jurisdictions, you’ll need to have a bachelor’s degree or at least 120 credit hours of college study.

2. Choose a Study Method

You may choose to develop a CPA exam prep curriculum yourself, or purchase one. If you decide to invest in CPA exam prep, consider whether a self-study or directed learning option is preferable.

Self-study plans let you learn the material at your own pace; directed learning programs may offer virtual or in-person instruction at scheduled dates and times.

Exam prep courses can provide everything you need to get ready for the CPA exam, often at one fixed price.

Here’s an overview of four CPA exam prep options you might consider.

Provider Description Cost Kaplan Kaplan’s Premium CPA Review System features 1,300+ task-based simulations, 10,000+ multiple-choice CPA sample questions, expert-led instruction videos, guidance from personal counselors, digital flashcards and audio lectures $2,999; demo available UWorld Choose from three packages: Premier, Elite Unlimited or Elite Unlimited+



All plans include video lectures, sample questions, study planners and textbooks



Elite Unlimited+ and Elite Unlimited also include full mock exams $1,999 for Premier (18-month access)



$2,399 for Elite Unlimited



$2,899 for Elite Unlimited+



Free trial available Maxwell Access 45+ hours of video content breaking down core exam concepts, test your knowledge with 5,000+ CPA sample questions and review AICPA-aligned textbooks $49/month Becker Choose from four plans: Advantage, Pro, Pro+ or Concierge



Pro, Pro+ and Concierge programs include live virtual CPA exam classes, in-person exam prep classes, one-on-one tutoring, flashcards and video lessons $2,499 for Advantage



$2,499 for Pro (discounted rate)



$2,698 for Pro+



$4,999 for Concierge



Free trial available

3. Organize Your Study Plan

A little structure can go a long way in helping you learn the concepts you’ll need to master for the CPA exam. For example, start by reading or watching the material all the way through. Then, review it and take notes this time. Go through your notes to highlight key terms, definitions or concepts. After you finish a section or chapter, quiz yourself on what you learned to check your retention.

Consider adding visuals to your notes where applicable. Charts, graphs and diagrams, for example, can help you break down complex concepts so they’re easier to understand and absorb. Block off set study hours in your calendar daily and weekly, and choose times when you’re most alert and prepared to learn.

4. Consider a Study Partner

Studying with another CPA candidate or group of candidates could help reinforce the concepts you’re learning on your own, if your group members are committed to nailing down exam concepts. You may meet virtually or in person, and this study approach typically works best when you develop a schedule that outlines the concepts you’ll cover in each meeting.

At a minimum, you might consider enlisting the help of an accountability partner to help you stay on track. This is someone you can check in with weekly to review your study goals and progress.

5. Prepare for Test Day

When you’re ready to sit for a testing section, consider your game day strategy. Here are some tips for success:

Read each question thoroughly, then review the answers to make sure you understand what’s being asked.

Eliminate answers that are obviously incorrect right away.

Choose a final answer based on your knowledge and understanding of the question.

Don’t leave answers blank.

There are no limits on the number of times you can take the CPA exam. However, most states require you to pass all four sections within a rolling 30-month window. If you cannot do so within that time frame, the clock resets, which may mean having to retake sections you’ve already passed.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Get a CPA License? To get a CPA license, you’ll need to meet education and experience requirements and pass the CPA exam. States oversee the licensing process so the exact requirements you’ll need to meet can depend on where you live and plan to practice. Typically, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree at a minimum and 1-2 years of professional accounting experience.

What Is the CPA Exam Pass Rate? CPA exam pass rates for individual sections ranged from 43% to 80% through the second quarter of 2026, according to AICPA data. That range underscores the difficulty of the CPA exam and the need for thorough preparation before you sit for the test.

Should Advisors Get a CPA Designation? An advisor may consider a CPA designation if they’d like to offer accounting services to clients. This credential may be useful if you plan to specialize in tax planning and preparation, or work with clients who have complex tax situations.

Bottom Line

CPA sample questions can offer a starting point for beginning your study prep and familiarizing yourself with the exam format. Taking complete mock exams is another way to prepare for the real thing and increase the odds of passing on the first try. A structured study plan, regular practice and careful review of missed questions may help you use your preparation time more effectively.

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Earning a CPA designation could help you attract more clients to your business. You may also choose to pursue other professional certifications, such as a CFP® mark or Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Earning those types of credentials also requires an exam, but you can find practice test questions online to help you learn the material.

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