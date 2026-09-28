How to Transition or Sell Your Book of Business When You Retire

Transition planning for financial advisors involves deciding how clients, staff and the value of a practice will be handled when an advisor retires. Depending on the advisor’s goals, that may mean selling the book of business to another advisor or firm, transitioning clients to an internal successor or using a combination of both approaches. The process often involves valuing the practice, identifying potential successors or buyers, structuring the transaction and communicating the change to clients.

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When to Start Planning Your Exit

A practical target is to begin planning your exit three to five years before you expect to retire. That window can give advisors time to evaluate potential successors or buyers, strengthen the practice’s operations and address issues that could affect a future sale or transition.

Starting several years in advance can also make it easier to document workflows, prepare staff and introduce clients gradually to the advisor or firm that may eventually take over their accounts. If the plan involves an internal successor, the transition period may include training that person, shifting responsibilities and allowing them to build relationships with clients.

The exact timeline will vary based on the size and structure of the practice, the type of transition being considered and how involved the retiring advisor plans to remain after the handoff.

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How Financial Advisory Practices Are Valued

The value of a financial advisory practice depends on more than its total assets under management or annual revenue. Buyers may look at revenue multiples, EBITDA and AUM when estimating value, but they also consider how durable the business is after the seller leaves. Factors such as recurring revenue, client retention and documented processes can influence what a buyer is willing to pay, while the specific technology platforms a practice uses may carry less weight.

Revenue Multiples

One common way to estimate the value of an advisory practice is to apply a multiple to its annual revenue, particularly recurring revenue. This approach is often used for books of business where the buyer already has the infrastructure to absorb the clients. In 2025, peer-to-peer advisory transactions tracked by Succession Resource Group averaged 3.27 times recurring revenue, although actual multiples varied considerably based on the characteristics of the practice.

EBITDA Multiples

Larger advisory businesses may instead be valued as a multiple of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). This method places more emphasis on profitability and the operating business that a buyer is acquiring, rather than revenue alone. Succession Resource Group reported an average EBITDA multiple of 9.98 times for the peer-to-peer transactions in its 2025 data.

AUM-Based Valuations

Assets under management can also provide a shorthand for discussing practice value, but AUM alone does not show how much revenue or profit those assets generate. Two firms with the same AUM can have different fee schedules, client concentrations and operating margins, which can produce substantially different valuations. For that reason, professional valuations generally consider a broader set of financial and business characteristics rather than applying a single multiple to AUM, revenue or EBITDA.

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Choosing Your Path: Internal Successor vs. External Sale vs. Merger

The exit path an advisor chooses can shape both how much the practice ultimately sells for and how that value is paid out.

Internal succession: Transfers the business to a junior advisor or partner who already knows the clients. Because internal successors may have less capital than outside buyers, these deals can involve lower valuations or payments spread over several years through seller financing. In exchange, the retiring advisor may gain more continuity and the opportunity to transition the practice to a trusted colleague.

Transfers the business to a junior advisor or partner who already knows the clients. Because internal successors may have less capital than outside buyers, these deals can involve lower valuations or payments spread over several years through seller financing. In exchange, the retiring advisor may gain more continuity and the opportunity to transition the practice to a trusted colleague. External sale: Involves selling the practice to an outside advisor or firm. Competitive interest from multiple buyers may support a higher purchase price, although part of the consideration may be tied to earn-outs, client retention or other post-closing performance measures.

Involves selling the practice to an outside advisor or firm. Competitive interest from multiple buyers may support a higher purchase price, although part of the consideration may be tied to earn-outs, client retention or other post-closing performance measures. Merger: Combines the practice with another firm, often in exchange for equity, ongoing compensation or both. This structure may provide less cash upfront while allowing the advisor to participate in future growth and reduce their involvement gradually.

Structuring the Deal

Advisory practice sales can be structured in several ways depending on the seller’s retirement timeline, liquidity needs and willingness to remain involved. A full sale transfers the entire business, while majority or minority sales allow the seller to retain an ownership stake. Phased buyouts can spread the transition over several years, and seller financing may allow the buyer to pay a portion of the purchase price over time.

Some transactions also include earn-outs, where part of the seller’s compensation depends on future results such as client retention, revenue or other agreed-upon performance measures. These provisions can help align the buyer and seller during the transition, but they also introduce uncertainty around the final purchase price.

Deal structure can affect taxes, liability, payment timing and contractual obligations. Advisors considering a sale may want to work with an attorney and tax professional to evaluate the legal and tax consequences of different structures before finalizing an agreement.

Communicating the Transition to Clients and Your Team

Clear, well-timed communication is one of the biggest factors in client retention, and retention often determines how much of the practice’s value the seller ultimately receives.

Start with your team. Staff should hear about the transition before clients do, ideally once the agreement is finalized. Explain what will change, how their roles may be affected and how they can help reassure clients. Employees who feel informed are more likely to stay, and client relationships often depend on them.

Next, reach out to your most important clients personally. Many advisors begin with their top households by revenue or relationship length, contacting them by phone or in person before any broader announcement. Where possible, introduce the successor or acquiring advisor in a joint meeting.

Remaining clients can then receive a letter or email, followed by a call. Aim to complete outreach within a short window so clients don’t hear the news secondhand.

Your message should explain why you’re transitioning, who will serve them, why you chose that person or firm, what will stay the same and what, if anything, will change, such as account paperwork or fees. Before sending any client communication, have it reviewed by your compliance department or broker-dealer, since firms may have specific disclosure and approval requirements.

Sample Client Transition Letter

Dear [Client Name], After [number] years of working with you, I’ve decided to retire on [date]. Helping you and your family pursue your financial goals has been one of the great privileges of my career, and I want to make sure you continue to receive the same level of care. To that end, I’ve chosen [Successor Name] of [Firm Name] to serve as your advisor going forward. [He/She/They] shares my approach to planning and has [brief credential or experience, e.g., “worked alongside me for the past three years”]. I selected [Successor Name] because [specific reason, e.g., “I trust them to put your interests first”]. Your investment strategy and [our team/your primary contacts] will remain in place. [If applicable: You may receive paperwork to transfer your accounts; we’ll walk you through each step.] Over the coming weeks, I’ll be in touch to schedule a meeting where you can meet [Successor Name] and ask any questions. In the meantime, please feel free to call me at [phone number]. Thank you for your trust and friendship over the years. Sincerely,

[Your Name]

Bottom Line

Transition planning for financial advisors can take several forms, from an internal succession to an external sale or merger. The path an advisor chooses can affect how the practice is valued, how the transaction is structured and how clients and employees experience the handoff. Starting several years before retirement can give advisors more time to prepare the business, compare potential successors or buyers and communicate the transition in a way that supports client retention.

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Giving junior advisors more responsibility and client exposure can help prepare them for succession or ownership opportunities. Meanwhile, updated client files, contracts, financial records and operating procedures can make due diligence easier for a potential buyer or successor.

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