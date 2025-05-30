Smartria vs. RIA in a Box: What’s the Difference?

Compliance software can simplify the way you run your business while saving you valuable time. And Smartria and RIA in a Box are two popular compliance platforms for registered investment advisor firms of all sizes. Both offer a comprehensive suite of features and services, but there’s more to determining which one could be the right fit for your needs. A side-by-side comparison of Smartria and RIA in a Box can help you decide if either one is the compliance solution you’re looking for.

Smartria vs. RIA in a Box: An Overview

Smartria (also spelled Smart RIA and Smart-RIA) and RIA in a Box offer unique compliance management solutions for financial advisors. Both are cloud-based, and each one includes a range of features to help advisors stay on top of compliance requirements.

Who uses these platforms? The Smartria user base includes state-registered RIAs, SEC-registrants and independent broker-dealers. RIA in a Box serves a variety of financial professionals, including:

Private funds

Wealth management firms

Registered investment advisors (state and SEC registrants)

Broker-dealers

Investment banks

Approximately 2,400 firms use Smartria for their compliance needs, while more than 2,600 firms rely on RIA in a Box. There is no minimum AUM or number of clients you need to have to use either one. However, firms with five or more employees typically get the most value from Smartria, according to the company’s website.

Smartria vs. RIA in a Box: Features and Capabilities

When you’re investing in compliance software, it helps to know what it can do for your firm. Both Smartria and RIA in a Box come with a range of features that are designed to streamline compliance management.

Smartria Features

Smartria offers automated solutions to help you manage core compliance tasks. The following are some of the things you can do through the platform:

Maintain accurate records for client accounts

Track client disclosures

Archive client email communications

Monitor employee trading activity

Set up alerts to track potential code of ethics violations

Document changes to client billing schedules

Securely store client billing information

Conduct annual client reviews

Track potential gaps in your compliance program

Develop automated workflows, including automated onboarding processes for new employees

Smartria is customizable, so you can create workflows that align with the way your firm operates. Automated onboarding for new employees is intended to create a culture of compliance from day one.

Integrations are also an important consideration when choosing a compliance software. Smartria partners include:

In addition to its software platform, Smartria also offers a range of professional services. For example, you can use Smartria to connect with a compliance consultant, get help with onboarding and software implementation, or build a custom service plan to meet your needs.

RIA in a Box Features

RIA in a Box also uses automation to make running your firm easier in regards to compliance. You can use the platform to:

Develop and manage your firm’s compliance program from a convenient online dashboard

Capture and archive client communications, including emails, website pages and social media posts

Monitor employee trades and create pre-clearance processes

Meet continuing education requirements for investment adviser representatives (IARs)

Create a custom cybersecurity plan that follows the SEC’s cybersecurity compliance rules

Complete third-party vendor due diligence to minimize risk for your firm

Manage fiduciary duty and best interest obligations transparently

RIA in a Box integrates with some of the same partners as Smartria, plus a few additional options. The full list of integrations includes:

Black Diamond Wealth Platform

Advyzon

CircleBlack

Docupace

InvestorCOM

Morningstar

Orion

Redtail CRM

Nitrogen

Salesforce CRM

SEI

Wealthbox CRM

Investment Adviser Association (IAA)

AssetSure

ProWriters

Whether you need a compliance software with more or fewer integration partners depends on what you already have in your tech stack. At a minimum, it’s important to select a platform that will integrate with your current customer relationship management (CRM) software seamlessly.

Smartria vs. RIA in a Box: Pricing

Pricing details are not readily available online for Smartria or RIA in a Box. You’ll need to reach out to a support representative or schedule a demo to learn more about how much each one costs.

We can tell you that RIA in a Box uses a tiered pricing system; the price you pay corresponds to the level of features and services you need. There’s one pricing tier for SEC registrants and a separate one for state registrants.

SEC-registered RIAs can choose from four software plans. From most to least expensive, they are:

Comprehensive

Premium

Advanced

Standard

State registrants have three tiers: Comprehensive, Premium and Standard. The higher the tier, the more features and benefits you’ll have access to. The advantage of a tiered pricing approach is that you can start with a smaller package if necessary, then move to a higher tier as you scale your business.

Smartria vs. RIA in a Box: Which Is Better for Your Firm?

Smartria and RIA in a Box have a similar purpose, in that they both seek to help advisors handle compliance as efficiently as possible. Whether you should choose one software platform over another depends on your firm’s needs.

You might choose Smartria if you:

Run a mid-sized or larger enterprise

Appreciate a higher level of customization

Are comfortable with a hands-on approach to compliance

You may prefer RIA in a Box if you:

Want an end-to-end compliance solution

Need a broader range of integration options

Prefer a turnkey option for compliance management

The best way to evaluate both platforms is to schedule a demo with each one. That way, you have an opportunity to test some of the features, evaluate the pricing and ask questions to determine whether either one could be right for you.

Bottom Line

A solid RIA tech stack may not feel complete until you add a compliance software platform. Whether you lean towards Smartria, RIA in a Box or something else, it can be reassuring to simplify this core business task and free up time to focus on serving your clients.

