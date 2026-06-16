RIA Growth Strategy: Organic Growth vs. M&A

By the numbers, smaller firms dominate the registered investment advisory landscape. In 2024, approximately 93% of SEC-registered firms had 100 or fewer non-clerical employees, and nearly 70% had less than $1 billion in assets under management, according to the Investment Adviser Association. Organic and inorganic RIA growth strategies provide advisors with the fuel to move beyond the small business label and scale sustainably.

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Understanding Organic Growth Strategies for Financial Advisors

Organic growth is a measurement of an advisor’s ability to acquire new clients and increase AUM using internal or “homegrown” methods. Key drivers of organic growth include client referrals, strategic partnerships, referrals from centers of influence, targeted marketing campaigns and an emphasis on relationship-building and client experience.

How heavily do advisors lean into organic growth tactics? Here are some of the most frequently used methods, according to a 2024 Kitces report on marketing for financial planners:

Tactic Success Rate Average Revenue Per New Client Client Referrals 95% $5,000 Cold-Calling 89% $3,750 Centers of Influence 85% $5,000 Seminars 55% $7,679 Client Events 44% $10,000 Source: Kitces

Organic RIA growth strategies can produce positive results, though not evenly. When evaluating which tactics to pursue, consider the success rate and average revenue per new client. Those are useful metrics for gauging effectiveness. However, it’s helpful to balance those numbers against your expected client acquisition cost (CAC).

For example, in the case of client events, advisors see the highest average revenue per new client, but these events have the highest CAC, at $59,929. Referrals, meanwhile, have an average CAC of $4,272, according to Kitces. What you have to consider is how comfortable you are investing in a particular growth strategy, based on your return on that investment.

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Pros and Cons of Organic RIA Growth Strategies

Choosing an organic growth path offers advantages and disadvantages for advisors. The primary benefit of organic growth is the ability to retain complete control of your business. It’s up to you to decide which market or niche to target, what services to offer to your ideal clients and how to develop marketing campaigns to reach them.

Organic growth strategies are largely relationship-driven. For example, if you’re hoping to generate more client referrals, you may naturally prioritize the client experience. You also have opportunities to make connections with advisors and other professionals in the financial services industry through networking, collaboration and building centers of influence.

As you implement different strategies, you have an opportunity to determine what works best for your firm and what does not. The downside is that it may take time to learn which strategies are most effective, making it more difficult to scale rapidly. The challenge is compounded when you have limited time to focus on growth. According to The Cerulli Report—U.S. RIA Marketplace 2025, 83% of billion-dollar firms cite limited resources and advisor time constraints as major or moderate challenges to organic growth.

Relying too heavily on a single strategy can also be problematic. If you’re laser-focused on referrals, for instance, you may be disappointed if you’re expecting them to flow in passively. Gaining more referrals often requires a proactive approach that includes networking, developing a strong referral program and actively asking for referrals.

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Inorganic RIA Growth Strategies: Mergers and Acquisitions

Inorganic RIA growth occurs externally, when you merge with another RIA or acquire a book of business. This type of strategy can put you on the fast track to growth, assuming you retain all or most of the new clients and their assets you acquire through the deal.

The M&A route has proven increasingly popular among advisors. RIA M&A activity reached new highs in 2025, with 276 completed transactions totaling $796.4 billion, according to Fidelity. Since 2020, M&A transaction volume has increased by 111%, and the volume of purchased assets has grown more than fourfold. These figures suggest an overall upward trend in the number of RIAs that are using mergers and acquisitions to scale.

Which deal structure is preferable for RIAs? The more useful question is not simply whether to merge or acquire, but whether the deal improves the firm you are trying to build.

A merger may create scale by combining talent, technology, operational capacity and client service resources, but it can also introduce complexity if the firms have different planning philosophies, investment approaches or service standards. Before pursuing a merger, RIAs should evaluate whether the combined firm will have a clearer growth path or simply a larger set of management challenges.

Acquisitions can offer a faster path to additional clients and assets, but the quality of the acquired book matters as much as its size. Client demographics, revenue mix, fee schedules, service expectations and advisor relationships can all affect whether assets stay with the acquiring firm after the transaction closes. A deal that looks attractive based on AUM may be less valuable if clients are near distribution age, fee compression is likely or the transition depends too heavily on the selling advisor’s personal relationships.

For RIAs, successful inorganic growth depends on disciplined due diligence, realistic retention assumptions and a post-close integration plan that protects the client experience.

Pros and Cons of Inorganic RIA Growth Strategies

The primary advantage of RIA mergers and acquisitions is the ability to scale quickly. Inorganic strategies can increase AUM virtually instantly once the deal is complete, which can enhance your visibility and credibility in the marketplace. That, in turn, could help drive new clients to your business, leading to further growth.

You may also acquire new talent and technology that help improve the client experience. Additionally, you might be able to branch out your firm’s service offerings if you’re merging with another firm whose advisors possess specialized experience that you lack. Merging with another firm or allowing your firm to be acquired can also offer an exit point when you’re ready to implement your succession plan.

Of course, it takes capital to merge with another firm or acquire a book of business. If you’re relying on loans to finance a merger or acquisition, the debt you take on could erode some of the deal’s value over time. Getting an accurate valuation can be difficult and it may take time to work out the complexities of the deal on paper.

There’s also the risk that a merger could result in a culture clash if the two companies involved use entirely different approaches in managing operations and client services. That could make the integration of the two firms bumpy, which may negatively affect productivity, staff morale and the client experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Do You Measure Organic Growth for an RIA? RIAs can calculate organic growth by measuring assets under management or revenues. To use AUM, you would divide net new assets by your beginning AUM for a specific time frame. To use the revenue formula for growth rate, you would divide net new revenue by beginning revenue for a specific period.

Are Organic or Inorganic RIA Growth Strategies More Effective? Organic and inorganic growth strategies offer pros and cons for RIAs. Organic growth tactics allow advisors to preserve their business as it is, without having to jump through the legal and financial hoops that M&A transactions require, but growth may be slower overall. A merger or acquisition can help RIAs scale much more quickly, but they typically carry a high financial cost and require a lengthy period of adjustment once the transaction is complete.

How Can RIAs Get More Referrals? RIAs can get more referrals by offering a superior experience to clients that naturally prompts referrals; hosting client events to show their appreciation; asking for referrals directly or through a referral program; and building centers of influence to gain referrals from other professionals in their network. You may also invest in a marketing and lead generation service like SmartAsset AMP to connect with prospective clients on an ongoing basis.

Bottom Line

RIA growth strategies are not one-size-fits-all, and your firm’s goals can influence whether you pursue an organic or inorganic path. For some firms, it makes sense to combine the two by merging with or acquiring another firm while also focusing on marketing strategies designed to produce more leads.

Tips for Improving Advisor Marketing

Establishing a digital footprint is more important than ever, as clients increasingly turn to online searches to find advisors to work with. Building out a website is a good place to start, but it may take more than that to attract your ideal clients. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

If you plan to implement a referral program to bring in new clients, consider how you’ll structure your plan, including what you’ll offer as incentives and what counts as a qualifying referral. Also, pay attention to compliance requirements, as RIAs are expected to adhere to the SEC’s marketing rule.

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