How Much Outsourcing Paraplanning Fees Costs

If you’d like to free up more time to spend with your clients, you might consider outsourcing some of your daily tasks to a paraplanner. Paraplanners can work alongside advisors to help lighten their workload. But what’s a fair price to pay for this type of service? Researching outsourced paraplanning fees can give you an idea of how much you may need to budget.

Average Outsourced Paraplanning Fees

No single survey or study exists that details the average fee to outsource paraplanning services. Reviewing salary ranges for paraplanners can, however, offer some insight into what you might expect to pay.

Here are some average financial paraplanner salary figures from leading career websites. All figures are accurate as of September 2025:

The average of those numbers is annual salary of $77,751. That doesn’t, however, mean you’ll pay that much to outsource paraplanning services. Numerous factors influence a paraplanner’s fees, which we’ll cover below.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) doesn’t publish salary or job outlook data for paraplanners, but you can find data for financial advisors.

According to the most recent figures available, the annual median pay for advisors is $102,140. When you consider that a paraplanner works in a support role, it makes sense that the annual salary figures listed above are, for the most part, lower than the typical advisor’s pay.

Factors Affecting Outsourced Paraplanning Fees

What you’ll pay to work with a paraplanner depends on several things. The following are some of the factors that may affect the cost. This can help you plan your budget, if you’re thinking about outsourcing:

Pricing model. Paraplanners can use several models to establish rates and fees. For instance, some charge hourly rates so that you only pay for the time they spend completing your assigned tasks. Others may charge a monthly retainer fee or offer pricing packages for a bundle of services.

Paraplanners can use several models to establish rates and fees. For instance, some charge hourly rates so that you only pay for the time they spend completing your assigned tasks. Others may charge a monthly retainer fee or offer pricing packages for a bundle of services. Experience and certifications. A paraplanner’s experience level and professional designations can impact outsourcing costs. A financial paraplanner qualified professional (FPQP) with 10 or more years of experience, for example, may naturally command a higher rate than a paraplanner with three years of experience and no certifications.

A paraplanner’s experience level and professional designations can impact outsourcing costs. A financial paraplanner qualified professional (FPQP) with 10 or more years of experience, for example, may naturally command a higher rate than a paraplanner with three years of experience and no certifications. Scope of services. What you expect a paraplanner to do for you may determine what they charge. There can be a significant price difference when a paraplanner is handling specialized tasks versus basic administrative items, for instance. Estimating how many hours you anticipate needing a paraplanner weekly or monthly, based on the services you’d like them to provide, can give you a framework for pricing.

What you expect a paraplanner to do for you may determine what they charge. There can be a significant price difference when a paraplanner is handling specialized tasks versus basic administrative items, for instance. Estimating how many hours you anticipate needing a paraplanner weekly or monthly, based on the services you’d like them to provide, can give you a framework for pricing. Specialization. Some paraplanners choose to concentrate their expertise in a particular area of financial planning. For example, they may be well-versed in estate planning or tax planning. If you require specific expertise or experience working within a certain niche, such as high-net-worth clients, you might end up paying more.

Some paraplanners choose to concentrate their expertise in a particular area of financial planning. For example, they may be well-versed in estate planning or tax planning. If you require specific expertise or experience working within a certain niche, such as high-net-worth clients, you might end up paying more. Location. Your location is another consideration when outsourcing paraplanning services. There may be notable price differences when working with a U.S.-based company versus one that operates internationally, for instance. If you’re looking for a paraplanner that’s still remote but closer to home, the local job market could also influence fees and rates.

Outsourced Paraplanning Fees and ROI

As with any investment you choose to make for your business, you’ll want to consider the expected return. So if you’re leaning toward outsourcing some of your operations to a paraplanner, it can help to consider how you plan to measure your ROI.

There are financial and non-financial considerations. You can ask yourself the following questions to help gauge how valuable outsourcing paraplanning services might be:

Would hiring a paraplanner allow you to deliver a better user experience to your clients?

Could that lead to more referrals if your clients are more satisfied with your services?

Would having more time in your day allow you to ramp up your marketing efforts or develop a new service offering to bring in more clients?

Do you expect your firm’s revenues to increase by outsourcing certain tasks? If so, what kind of boost do you anticipate?

How would outsourcing paraplanning services help you to create more work/life balance?

Would outsourcing help to improve morale and/or productivity across your team?

Some of these factors can be measured in actual numbers; others are less tangible. Looking at both sides can help you put the cost of working with a paraplanner into perspective.

How Financial Advisors Can Choose Paraplanning Services

If you think outsourcing to a paraplanner could benefit your firm, you’ll likely want to do some research to find the right company to work with. The following tips can help you narrow down your options:

Ask for a fee schedule. A reputable paraplanning company should be transparent about pricing. If no rate sheet is readily available on the company website, reach out to ask for a breakdown of the fees. Consider crossing any firm that’s reluctant to share this information off your list.

A reputable paraplanning company should be transparent about pricing. If no rate sheet is readily available on the company website, reach out to ask for a breakdown of the fees. Consider crossing any firm that’s reluctant to share this information off your list. Make apples-to-apples price comparisons, if possible. One of the challenges of comparing pricing for outsourced paraplanning services is that the fee models can vary widely from one company to the next. If you can do so, try to look at them through the same lens. For example, if Company A charges an annual fee while Company B charges a monthly fee, multiply that fee by 12 to see what you’d pay for the year.

One of the challenges of comparing pricing for outsourced paraplanning services is that the fee models can vary widely from one company to the next. If you can do so, try to look at them through the same lens. For example, if Company A charges an annual fee while Company B charges a monthly fee, multiply that fee by 12 to see what you’d pay for the year. Prioritize your needs. As you review rate sheets for paraplanning services, rank your needs from greatest to least. Use that as a guide to decide which services you’re most comfortable paying for right now. Once you get a sense of the ROI for this type of business development, you may decide to outsource some additional, but less important, tasks.

As you review rate sheets for paraplanning services, rank your needs from greatest to least. Use that as a guide to decide which services you’re most comfortable paying for right now. Once you get a sense of the ROI for this type of business development, you may decide to outsource some additional, but less important, tasks. Consider their background. A paraplanner’s education, work experience and credentials may sway your decision-making when deciding whether outsourcing is worth it. Similar to the fee details, look for companies that employ professional paraplanners and are transparent about what they bring to the table.

It’s not unusual for a paraplanning service to require a contract. This may be month-to-month or require a longer commitment; every firm is different. Before signing, review the paperwork to look for any additional fees you might incur if you were to exit the agreement early.

Bottom Line

Outsourcing paraplanning services may be a more cost-effective option than hiring and training someone to work in-house, either full-time or part-time. Fees are a critical factor in deciding which company to work with, though there are other considerations to weigh, as well. Keeping the benefits in focus, as well as the costs, can steer you toward the right paraplanning option for you.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

Working as a paraplanner can be a precursor to becoming a financial advisor. You can gain valuable experience working in the financial services space while you prepare to obtain professional certifications or securities licenses. For example, if you’re interested in becoming a financial planner, you might pursue a CFP® credential. If you’d like to launch an RIA, you’ll need a Series 65 license, or a Series 7 and Series 66 license to work as an investment advisor representative (IAR).