Reputation Management Strategies for Financial Advisors

A good reputation can help attract new clients to your advisory firm, as well as retain the ones you have. A 2025 Wealthtender study of households earning more than $100,000 found that 83% of respondents took time to research an advisor’s reputation, taking into consideration online reviews and awards . This highlights just how important online reputation management for financial advisors is, especially those who are looking to grow.

Are you looking to expand the marketing of your financial advisor practice? Try SmartAsset AMP, a holistic client prospecting and marketing automation platform.

Managing Your Online Reputation as a Financial Advisor

As demand for advisors continues to rise and the financial services landscape becomes more competitive, your online reputation carries significant weight when it comes to your overall success. In the Wealthtender study, 96% of respondents who were referred to an advisor by someone else said they would research them online before making contact. If you rely heavily on referrals for client acquisition, these strategies can help you improve your digital reputation.

1. Read and Respond to Reviews

To help manage your online reputation, you first need to know what’s being said about you. While you may have client testimonials on your website, they represent only part of the conversation.

Consumer review sites can shed light on what people do or don’t like about your firm. Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are two trusted sites that collect feedback from consumers. As you browse reviews, ask yourself these questions:

What are your current (or past) clients’ biggest complaints?

What do they love most about your firm?

Is overall sentiment about you and your firm mostly positive, mostly negative or somewhere in between?

Next, consider responding to your most recent reviews. This does two things:

It can help prompt client engagement. It demonstrates that you’re paying attention to what people are saying about your business.

Now, what if you can’t find any reviews for your firm? That could suggest that your firm isn’t making enough noise in the financial services space to generate interest. Or your clients simply aren’t wowed enough by your business to post a review.

2. Create and Share Valuable Content

Prospects and clients want to learn from their advisor. According to a 2024 Broadridge report on financial advisor marketing, 53% of investors say they want financial education . And content creation is one way to share that knowledge.

How you approach your content matters when cultivating a good reputation online. Any content you create or share should do two things:

Create value for the reader, speaking to their interests, goals, needs or pain points

Showcase your expertise and knowledge as a financial advisor

Personalization also matters. Only 44% of advisors share personalized content, according to the Broadridge report. Meanwhile, 42% of investors say they would prefer content that’s tailored to their interests and life stage.

What types of personalized content can you use to bolster your online reputation as an advisor? The list includes:

Blog posts

Whitepapers

Case studies

Infographics

Short- and long-form videos

Newsletters

eBooks

If you don’t have time to create content yourself, you might use AI tools to help or outsource this task to a content specialist or content firm.

Whichever path you take, developing an ideal client avatar or buyer persona can help you home in on the types of topics that are most likely to resonate with your audience.

3. Collaborate and Network

Collaborations and networking can also enhance your online reputation and help you gain visibility with a broader base of prospects who may be looking for an advisor to work with. Some of the ways you might leverage collaborations to your advantage include:

Appearing as a guest on a financial podcast

Writing a guest post for a financial website

Offering a joint seminar or webinar with an advisor

Sponsoring a charitable event that’s heavily marketed online

You may also use professional networking events as an opportunity to highlight your firm. For instance, you might submit a proposal to present at a financial advisor conference. That’s a noteworthy achievement you can add to your “About” page on your firm’s website. You can also spread the news via a press release, which can turn up in search results when someone is looking for a financial advisor to work with.

4. Ask for Reviews

Client reviews or testimonials can help to underscore your credibility and demonstrate to prospects who visit your website that you’re worthy of consideration. Keep in mind that if you plan to use testimonials or reviews as a promotional tool, you must adhere to compliance requirements.

The SEC’s marketing rule outlines how testimonials should be handled. You must:

Disclose whether the testimonial comes from a current or former client

Disclose any compensation that was paid in exchange for the testimonial, as well as any potential conflicts of interest

Ensure that any statements included the testimonial are accurate, fair, and balanced

You can’t cherry-pick testimonials or alter them to make them seem more positive, either. Or use any language in testimonials that is false or misleading, or make promises or guarantees about future performance.

If you don’t feel comfortable asking for reviews, you could still ask your clients for feedback. Sharing an anonymous client experience survey that includes questions about their perceptions of your firm can give you insight into where you stand, reputation-wise.

5. Consider a Reputation Management Service

Monitoring and improving your firm’s online reputation can be time-consuming, and it may take the focus away from serving your clients to a degree. As a result, you may considering working with a company that offers online reputation management for financial advisors.

Reputation management companies can help with things like:

Tracking press mentions and reviews

Responding to reviews

PR outreach

Branding

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Crisis management

Birdeye, Status Labs and Erase are some of the companies that offer reputation management services. InMoment, meanwhile, is a reputation management software that allows you to track and monitor what people are saying about your firm online. If you’re considering using a reputation management software or service, consider the range of features, the pricing and the level of support that’s included.

You may also consider partnering with an advisor marketing platform to connect with more prospects online. SmartAsset AMP uses a holistic approach to match advisors with leads. Schedule a free demo to learn more.

Client Acquisition Simplified: For RIAs Ideal for RIAs looking to scale.

Validated referrals to help build your pipeline efficiently.

Save time + optimize your close rate with high-touch, pre-built campaigns. CFP®, CEO Joe Anderson Pure Financial Advisors We have seen a remarkable return on investment and comparatively low client acquisition costs even as we’ve multiplied our spend over the years. Pure Financial Advisors reports $1B in new AUM from SmartAsset investor referrals. Target New Clients This Year I am a registered fiduciary* Book Your Free Demo Not sure? Learn more about AMP.

Bottom Line

Managing your online reputation well can help contribute to your firm’s long-term growth. Prospects want to work with an advisor they can trust, and your current clients may be more willing to send referrals your way if your reputation is solid. Employing these and similar strategies can help you develop a positive digital footprint.

Find & Close Ideal Clients Get regular introductions to retirees, pre-retirees, and high network prospects to grow your business. Get Started

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

Digital marketing is only one way to bring in new potential clients. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Developing a strong referral program can help you increase your AUM and revenue to build a more sustainable business. When creating a referral program, consider which of your clients are most likely to refer others to you and whether you want to offer compensation. Advisors can pay clients for referrals, but as with anything else, there are compliance rules you’ll need to follow.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/g-stockstudio, ©iStock.com/David Gyung, ©iStock.com/Jacob Wackerhausen