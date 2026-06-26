Revenue per advisor measures the revenue each advisor generates for a firm over a specific time period. To calculate this number, subtract a firm’s non-recurring revenue from its gross revenue, then divide by the number of advisors in the firm. While it’s helpful to know how to calculate an RIA’s revenue per advisor, it’s more useful to be able to interpret what the numbers tell you about productivity, efficiency and growth.

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Understanding Revenue Per Advisor

Revenue per advisor is a key performance indicator (KPI) that’s often used alongside revenue per client to gauge an advisory team’s production. This calculation represents the average revenue that a typical advisor generates for the firm.

RIA firms can use revenue per advisor and other metrics to assess the firm’s overall health. Here are some specific use cases where measuring revenue per advisor is helpful.

Benchmarking Calculating revenue per advisor is useful from a benchmarking perspective if you’re interested in comparing your firm’s production to a competitor’s. Staffing Revenue per advisor can help RIAs measure staffing levels to determine whether it employs an appropriate number of advisors and support staff. Valuation Revenue per advisor is one of several indicators that can be used to measure an advisory firm’s value, which is important if you’re thinking of selling your practice or buying an existing one. Efficiency Measuring revenue per advisor is at its core an indicator of efficiency and productivity. It can tell you how well advisors on your team manage their time and the level of service they’re providing to clients.

What is a “good” revenue per advisor to aim for? A 2024 study of 230 advisory firms, conducted by Ensemble Practice and cited by Kitces, found an average revenue per staff member of $459,655.

Finding your firm’s ideal revenue per advisor depends on several factors, including the number of advisors you employ, the type of clientele you serve and your fee structure. Smaller firms or independent advisors with no support staff are more likely to have a lower revenue per advisor number than larger firms with teams headed by a lead advisor and several junior advisors.

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How to Calculate an RIA’s Revenue Per Advisor

Calculating revenue per advisor for an RIA requires the application of a simple formula:

Revenue per advisor = (Gross revenue – Non-recurring revenue) / Number of advisors

With that in mind, here’s a step-by-step look at how to calculate an RIA’s revenue per advisor:

1. Find Gross Revenue

To find gross revenue, you need to account for all income the firm generates. That includes advisory fees calculated as a percentage of assets under management (AUM), commission-based fees, hourly fees, retainer fees, subscription fees and income that comes from any other sources.

2. Subtract Non-Recurring Revenue

Non-recurring revenue is income your firm receives that isn’t part of your regular day-to-day business operations. Subtracting this figure from gross income gives you a more accurate picture of your firm’s typical total income over a specified time period.

What counts in this category? Examples of non-recurring revenue you might include in your revenue-per-advisor calculation include fees paid for one-time financial planning consultations, capital gains from the sale of business assets and one-time commissions earned from selling investment products.

3. Divide by the Number of Advisors

Once you find your firm’s gross revenue and subtract any non-recurring revenue, you’ll divide this number by the number of advisors in the firm. Here, it’s important to distinguish between team members and full-time equivalents (FTEs).

A full-time equivalent, in simple terms, is a client-facing advisor who works 40 hours per week. You would count advisors in your firm who meet those criteria as one FTE; advisors who work less than full-time count as 0.5 for the revenue per advisor calculation.

You would not include support staff in this number. That includes client services managers and anyone on your operations or administrative team.

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Example of How to Calculate an RIA’s Revenue Per Advisor

Using the above formula, here’s an example of how to find an RIA’s revenue per advisor:

Assume a firm employs eight FTEs and reports gross revenue of $5 million, with non-recurring revenue of $500,000. Here’s how the calculation works out:

$5,000,000 gross revenue – $500,000 non-recurring revenue = $4,500,000

$4,500,000 / 8 FTEs = $562,500 revenue per advisor

Again, this is a fairly simple calculation to make if you know your firm’s gross and non-recurring revenue numbers and the number of FTEs.

What Revenue Per Advisor Doesn’t Tell You

Advisor per revenue can be a useful metric for assessing an RIA’s productivity, but it doesn’t paint a complete picture of a firm’s financial health. Here’s what advisor per revenue can’t measure:

Profitability Revenue per advisor tells you what an advisor generates, not what they take home or how much profit the firm makes. It also doesn’t factor in time spent per client. Scale By itself, revenue per advisor doesn’t shed light on how efficiently an RIA scales as its client base grows. Value While revenue per advisor is often used in RIA valuation calculations, it’s not as reliable as EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for understanding what a firm is worth. Growth Revenue per advisor can increase without any correlation to a firm’s actual growth. For example, if AUM increases because the market is booming, revenue per advisor can increase if you’re collecting more gross revenue in fees.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the Difference Between Revenue Per Advisor vs. Revenue Per Client? Revenue per advisor is most useful for evaluating team productivity, staffing efficiency and whether the firm has enough capacity to support its revenue goals. Revenue per client, on the other hand, is more useful for evaluating the economics of the client base. A higher revenue per client may suggest that the firm is serving larger or more complex households, while a lower figure may indicate a more volume-based model. Used together, the two metrics can help an RIA understand whether growth is being driven by advisor productivity, higher-value client relationships or simply a larger number of clients.

How Many Clients Should an Advisor Have? The number of clients that an advisor should have depends on their niche or target audience, how many support staff members they employ and the services they offer. An advisor who caters to ultra-high-net-worth or high-net-worth clients may be able to maintain their desired level of revenue with 50 clients, while another advisor may need hundreds of clients to reach the same target.

How Do You Get More Clients and Increase Revenue as an Advisor? Acquiring new clients to increase your firm’s AUM and revenue begins with developing a marketing strategy that includes digital marketing, email marketing, social media and referrals. Building centers of influence can help you gain more referrals from attorneys, CPAs and other professionals, while you can encourage client referrals either organically or by developing a strong referral program.

Bottom Line

Understanding revenue per advisor and what it means for your RIA firm can help you stay tuned in to how well you’re performing and where you may need to make improvements. It’s also a useful way to evaluate the performance of your advisory team as a whole, how efficiently you’re growing and what your business may be worth in the eyes of a prospective buyer when you’re ready to implement your succession plan.

Tips for Advisor Marketing

Tracking marketing results is important for understanding the effectiveness of your various campaigns. If you’re looking for a way to simplify marketing, you might consider partnering with an advisor marketing service. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Your customer relationship management (CRM) platform can make it easier to track revenue per advisor and other KPIs for your firm. A robust CRM should include tools to help you track performance metrics automatically, generate reports and summaries so you can easily scan results and develop an actionable plan for improving your firm’s weakest spots.

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