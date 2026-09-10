How to Communicate With Clients Across Generations and Demographics

Communication is central to a solid advisor-client relationship. In a 2024 YCharts survey, nearly nine in 10 investors said the quality of an advisor’s communication would influence their decision to stay with them or look elsewhere for advice. Research on demographic trends can help advisors understand how different clients may prefer to communicate, but those trends are best used as a starting point rather than a substitute for individual preferences.

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Financial Advisor Communication Strategies by Demographic

The simplest way to learn how your clients prefer to communicate is to ask. Advisors can discuss communication preferences during an initial discovery meeting with a prospect, at onboarding or in your first official client meeting, then use broader demographic research to identify approaches worth considering.

The following sections look at research on gender and age to identify communication strategies advisors can adapt to individual clients.

Financial Advisor Communication Strategies by Gender

Research suggests some differences in communication preferences between men and women, though individual preferences can vary considerably.

A 2025 Barnum Financial Group study found that men are more responsive to direct marketing and outreach channels than women when seeking financial advice. For example, 32% of men said they’d rely on social media to find an advisor compared to 23% of women. The same percentage of men, 32%, showed receptivity to financial planning ad and letter campaigns, versus 25% of women.

Meanwhile the majority of women, 57%, said they want to work with an advisor who clearly communicates shared values. Women were also more likely to rely on trust signals to choose an advisor, such as referrals from friends and family or professional certifications that underscore the advisor’s knowledge and expertise.

Gender-related biases can also be a stumbling block to strong communication, particularly for women who work with male advisors. A 2026 Nationwide Retirement Institute survey found that 3 in 10 women investors said their advisor sometimes “mansplains” financial concepts to them. Moreover, 34% of the women surveyed said they find their advisor to be condescending when explaining investment recommendations or answering questions, while 32% say their advisor assumes they know less about finances than they actually do.

What This Means for Advisors: Survey findings can offer clues about how different clients may respond to certain communication styles, but they shouldn’t replace individual preferences. Some male clients may respond well to direct, concise communication, while some female clients may place greater emphasis on feeling heard and involved in the conversation.

With that in mind, here are some communication strategies you might apply:

If a Client Prefers Direct Communication If a Client Prefers Collaborative Communication Focus on efficiency: Lead with the facts, sharing data and key performance metrics up front, alongside clear outcome predictions. Practice active listening: Listen more than you speak, and repeat what clients are saying back to them to convey your understanding. Use concise updates: Keep emails, meeting recaps and follow-ups brief, with the key takeaway and next steps clearly stated. Apply an empathetic approach: Give clients room to express what concerns them most about their financial plan, and what outcomes they hope to avoid. Clarify action plans: Outline the sequence of steps clients need to reach their financial goals, including a timeline of when each step should occur. Discuss, don’t lecture: Talk to your clients, rather than at them and avoid using a condescending tone or making assumptions about their investment knowledge.

Financial Advisor Communication Strategies by Age

Capturing the next generation of advisors has never been more important as the Great Wealth Transfer gets underway. If you’re hoping to draw more younger clients in, a 2025 study from TIAA Institute and the MIT AgeLab sheds some light on how they prefer to communicate.

Here are some of the most notable data points from the study:

Phone calls, in-person meetings and email are the most preferred methods of communication across all age groups.

More than 70% of investors in the 55+ age range prefer phone calls, compared to 50% of 18 to 34-year-olds.

Women over 55 are more likely than men in the same age group to prefer in-person meetings (70% vs. 62%).

Gen Z, millennial and Gen X men are twice as likely to prefer social media communication compared to women in the same age group, echoing the results of the Barnum Financial Group study.

There are also differences in what clients across age groups value when having financial conversations. A 2026 Harris Poll found that 42% of older investors are likely to view their wealth as a form of financial security, compared to 32% of younger investors. Only 8% of older investors say their wealth is designed for personal fulfillment, versus 18% of younger investors.

What This Means for Advisors: Communication preferences can vary across generations, particularly when it comes to technology and communication channels. Younger clients may be more receptive to digital tools, but advisors should use generational trends as a starting point rather than assume a client’s preferences based on age.

The following approaches can serve as starting points based on broader generational trends. Advisors can then adjust them based on each client’s stated preferences.

Generation Strategies to Consider Silent Generation

(1928–1945) Consider offering face-to-face meetings or phone calls alongside digital options.



Share reports and account information in a printed format and frame conversations around security and stability.



Ask clients how much detail they prefer and provide information in the format that works best for them. Baby Boomers

(1946–1964) Prioritize in-person meetings or calls, but offer the option to communicate via email, text or a secure online portal that includes a messaging feature.



Initiate conversations about legacy planning and extend an invitation to include the client’s family members in the discussion, if that’s something they’re comfortable with. Gen X

(1965–1980) Be prepared to discuss competing financial priorities, which for some Gen X clients may include supporting aging parents while saving for retirement.



Consider a mix of traditional meetings and digital communication options.



Set a clear meeting agenda and consider sharing it with clients ahead of time so they come in prepared to stay on task. Millennials

(1981–1996) Skip the jargon and speak to clients’ values and beliefs as it relates to their financial goals.



Utilize digital tools to communicate and keep clients engaged with regular check-ins.



Leverage social media, including short-form video content, to capture millennials’ attention and build engagement in a conversational, relatable way. Gen Z

(1997–2012) Apply a digital-first communication strategy that prioritizes the platforms they use most, and ditch corporate-speak in favor of a more conversational tone.



Use storyselling to offer relatable examples that build connection and position yourself as a guide or mentor in the client’s financial education.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Can Advisors Segment Their Book? Advisors can segment their book of business along demographic lines, including age, profession or geographic location. They may also segment client lists by assets or net worth. Segmenting your book can be helpful for tracking preferred communication methods across different groups. It can also yield other helpful insights, such as information on which segment produces the most referrals for your business.

What Communication Mistakes Should Advisors Avoid? Common communication mistakes advisors should avoid include talking over clients, talking more than they listen, not applying active listening practices, and peppering conversations with confusing jargon. Advisors can encourage better communication by asking for clients’ feedback on how they like to communicate, repeating the client’s words back to them to demonstrate understanding, and creating a schedule for regular check-ins.

What Tech Tools Can Help With Advisor-Client Communication? Automation tools can help smooth communication with clients if you’re using them to schedule and send regular follow-up or check-in messages. You can also use tech to communicate with prospects, without taking time away from your business. For example, SmartAsset Advisor Marketing Platform (AMP) features email, call and text messaging tools that enable advisors to nurture relationships automatically. Schedule a demo to learn more.

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Bottom Line

Demographic research can give advisors a starting point for understanding how different clients may prefer to communicate, but it shouldn’t substitute for asking clients directly. Age, gender and wealth can reveal broader trends, while each client’s individual preferences should ultimately shape how often, where and in what format an advisor communicates.

Tips for Advisor Marketing

If you’d like to grow your digital footprint without taking time away from clients, you might consider partnering with an advisor marketing platform like SmartAsset AMP. SmartAsset AMP (Advisor Marketing Platform) is a holistic marketing service financial advisors can use for client lead generation and automated marketing. Sign up for a free demo to explore how SmartAsset AMP can help you expand your practice’s marketing operation. Get started today.

Part of communicating effectively with prospects involves knowing how to overcome objections when you encounter them. For example, a prospect may tell you they already have an advisor. At that point, you can walk away or you can present a solid argument as to why they might want to consider moving their assets elsewhere. Practicing overcoming objections can make them easier to deal when they arise in real-world conversations.

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