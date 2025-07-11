RIA Custodian Comparison Guide for 2025

Registered investment advisors (RIAs) are generally required by the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 to have an independent custodian hold client assets. This requirement is designed to protect clients, but advisors have some leeway in deciding which custodian they want to use. Conducting an RIA custodian comparison can help you evaluate the options for your firm.

RIA Custodian Comparison for Financial Advisors

Numerous custodians are vying for advisors’ business, and you may feel overwhelmed by the number of options available. To keep things simple, we focused our RIA custodian comparison on four of the top organizations offering custodial services.

1. BNY Pershing

Client assets: $2.5 trillion

Pershing is a subsidiary company of BNY Mellon, providing custody and clearing services through an innovative digital platform. More than 100,000 advisors and broker-dealers rely on Pershing’s services.

Key highlights:

Global clearing and settlement across multiple investment types, including equities, fixed income and annuities.

Centralized platform for bank and brokerage custody, with multicurrency capabilities built in.

Advisor reporting access through a centralized view that encompasses all client holdings, across all accounts and investment types.

Multi-channel delivery options for client statements and account information, including access to a robust mobile app.

BNY Pershing relies on stringent controls to safeguard client assets and information, including annual audits and quarterly vault inspections of segregated client assets. Collaborative consulting is available to help RIAs advance their firm’s growth-related goals, while diligently meeting the needs of clients.

2. Fidelity

Client assets: $3.9 trillion

Fidelity supports more than 3,400 advisory firms with custody and clearing services. Using a consultative approach, Fidelity helps RIAs grow by delivering exceptional brokerage services, practice management resources and technology-driven trading capabilities.

Key highlights:

Tailored service and support teams that include a relationship manager, client service manager and implementation manager to help you reach your goals.

Next-generation tech, including Fidelity WealthscapeSM, which provides access to advanced data and analytics.

Seamless integration with hundreds of tools, including customer relationship management (CRM) and portfolio management platforms.

Enhanced cyber security measures to protect client assets.

Advisors have access to several proprietary tools, including Fidelity Capital Markets, Fidelity Managed Account Exchange and Fidelity Separate Account Network, which are designed to offer a competitive advantage and streamline your operations. In addition to custody services, Fidelity also offers consulting to RIAs who need guidance on business development and practice management.

3. LPL

Client assets: $1.7 trillion

LPL is focused on helping RIAs succeed, and employs a hybrid approach to offer brokerage and custody services through a single platform. The company is unique in that it does not offer direct-to-consumer products or services, a difference from other top RIA custodians.

Key Highlights:

Dedicated relationship manager and service team who work together to ensure you’re getting what you need as an LPL client.

Fully-integrated platform that supports fee-only and hybrid RIA firms.

Consultative practice management support, which includes assistance with RIA marketing, business optimization and growth planning.

Support for acquisitions and succession planning, including an end-to-end M&A solution.

LPL doesn’t just offer custodian services to established RIAs. If you’re ready to launch a new RIA, the LPL team can help guide you through the process to get your firm up and running.

4. Schwab

Client assets: $4.2 trillion

Schwab is a recognized industry leader, with more assets under custody than any other firm included in our RIA custodian comparison guide. The company works with independent RIAs of all sizes, with no minimum AUM requirement and no custody fees.

Key Highlights:

Technology features that are built for RIAs, including seamless onboarding and extensive integrations.

Institution-grade services that are designed to help deliver an elevated experience to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Compliance insights to help your firm stay on top of new regulations and changing industry trends.

Access to open-architecture investment products that can meet a variety of different client needs.

Schwab equips you with the tools you need to grow your firm and offers a superior level of support if you have questions or need assistance. That includes solutions for advisors who are ready to go independent and would like support through the transition process.

Honorable Mention: Altruist

Client assets: Not disclosed

Altruist is a newer entrant into the RIA custodian field, but it’s quickly gained popularity among advisors who are looking for a tech-driven platform with minimal fees. One survey found that Altruist is the #1 alternative advisors consider when looking to make a change from Schwab.

Key Highlights:

Streamlined digital onboarding through a consolidated workflow.

Fully customizable modeling with automated portfolio rebalancing.

Built-in tax management tools for more efficient client wealth management.

Straightforward, transparent pricing.

Altruist works with RIAs from all backgrounds, including breakaway advisors, established firms and enterprise RIAs. Nearly 5,000 advisors use Altruist’s custody services to secure client assets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do RIA Custodians Require a Minimum AUM?

Some RIA custodians offer their services to advisors with a minimum AUM, while others don’t. That’s an important consideration if you’re starting an RIA with zero assets under management. You may need to spend a little more time researching your options to find a custodian that’s willing to work with you.

Does JP Morgan Offer RIA Custodian Services?

JP Morgan sold its RIA servicing business to Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in 2010. The company no longer provides a traditional custodial platform for investment advisors. JP Morgan Private Bank offers custody services directly to clients, in partnership with their investment managers, principals and advisors.

What Is the Best RIA Custodian?

The best RIA custodian is the one that delivers the level of services you need at a price that you find reasonable. Larger custodians can offer a broader range of services and enhanced technology tools, but they may charge higher fees. Meanwhile, working with a smaller custodian could offer a more personalized feel as you grow your advisory firm. Comparing all the options can help you find the right custodian for your business.

Bottom Line

Choosing a custodian takes time, and it’s important to compare the scope of services and types of technology offered, along with the fees and support. The RIA custodians profiled here are some of the largest and best-known, but there are numerous other firms to choose from. Analyzing your firm’s needs can guide you toward the custodian that’s your best match.

Tips for Growing Your Advisory Business

What is the typical RIA custodian fee? It’s usually somewhere between 10 and 15 basis points, or 0.10% to 0.15% for asset-based pricing. However, fees can vary greatly from one custodian to another. Asking for a detailed explanation of fees can help you understand what you’ll pay if you choose to work with a particular custodian.