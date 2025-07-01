These States Have the Most Potential AUM per Advisor – 2025 Study

Opportunity comes in many forms. Some advisors may try their luck in the places that currently boast the highest average incomes for the profession, while others seek to unearth niches that may offer returns at scale. While consumer demand for advisors may vary from place to place, it doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story of the potential assets under management (AUM) at stake, and how competition in the advisor industry may look. Both factors may impact the ROI an advisor gets on their time and marketing dollars.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 44 states with available data based on the potential AUM available among residents per advisor in the state. Potential AUM in the state was determined by dividing the total net worth across all households (excluding home equity) by the number of active investment advisors registered with the SEC.

Key Findings

Hawaiian RIAs are waterlocked with 3x as much AUM to go around per advisor as any other state. With almost three times that of the next-most state, Hawaii offers the largest consumer AUM per active advisor at $917,591,927, with 140 active investment advisors as of June 2025.

Missouri residents only have a potential maximum $2,185,135 to be managed per active investment advisor, the lowest average of all 44 states with available data. New York may be oversaturated with advisors. Despite having the most active investment advisors of any state at 146,870, New York ranks second to last for most AUM available per advisor with an average of $2,765,970 on the books. Nearby New Jersey and Connecticut investment advisors may have more potential to work with, ranking 31st and 39th overall.

Top 10 States With the Most Potential AUM Available per Advisor

States are ranked based on the sum of consumer net worth divided by the number of active investment advisors.

Hawaii Potential AUM per advisor: $917,591,927

Number of active investment advisors: 140

Average household net worth: $260,100

Number of households: 493,898 Maine Potential AUM per advisor: $341,176,483

Number of active investment advisors: 238

Average household net worth: $131,800

Number of households: 616,085 New Mexico Potential AUM per advisor: $200,937,398

Number of active investment advisors: 179

Average household net worth: $41,990

Number of households: 856,580 Mississippi Potential AUM per advisor: $136,860,840

Number of active investment advisors: 175

Average household net worth: $20,530

Number of households: 1,166,617 Washington Potential AUM per advisor: $119,989,420

Number of active investment advisors: 3,192

Average household net worth: $123,500

Number of households: 3,101,265 Montana Potential AUM per advisor: $104,656,593

Number of active investment advisors: 544

Average household net worth: $120,400

Number of households: 472,867 Idaho Potential AUM per advisor: $103,935,557

Number of active investment advisors: 412

Average household net worth: $58,400

Number of households: 733,244 Virginia Potential AUM per advisor: $89,707,843

Number of active investment advisors: 2,841

Average household net worth: $74,900

Number of households: 3,402,670 West Virginia Potential AUM per advisor: $89,631,264

Number of active investment advisors: 151

Average household net worth: $18,200

Number of households: 743,644 Kentucky Potential AUM per advisor: $85,391,242

Number of active investment advisors: 768

Average household net worth: $35,380

Number of households: 1,853,603

10 States With the Least Potential AUM Available per Advisor

States are ranked based on the sum of consumer net worth divided by the number of active investment advisors.

Missouri Potential AUM per advisor: $2,185,135

Number of active investment advisors: 39,494

Average household net worth: $33,760

Number of households: 2,556,271 New York Potential AUM per advisor: $2,765,970

Number of active investment advisors: 146,870

Average household net worth: $52,020

Number of households: 7,809,267 South Carolina Potential AUM per advisor: $5,234,332

Number of active investment advisors: 32,614

Average household net worth: $78,390

Number of households: 2,177,733 Georgia Potential AUM per advisor: $9,273,254

Number of active investment advisors: 11,636

Average household net worth: $26,000

Number of households: 4,150,138 Massachusetts Potential AUM per advisor: $9,984,519

Number of active investment advisors: 41,603

Average household net worth: $148,300

Number of households: 2,800,984 Connecticut Potential AUM per advisor: $10,673,420

Number of active investment advisors: 10,591

Average household net worth: $78,340

Number of households: 1,442,969 Minnesota Potential AUM per advisor: $11,152,593

Number of active investment advisors: 20,622

Average household net worth: $98,100

Number of households: 2,344,432 Florida Potential AUM per advisor: $13,667,160

Number of active investment advisors: 26,006

Average household net worth: $39,640

Number of households: 8,966,402 Iowa Potential AUM per advisor: $14,275,060

Number of active investment advisors: 7,526

Average household net worth: $80,340

Number of households: 1,337,243 Rhode Island Potential AUM per advisor: $14,336,518

Number of active investment advisors: 825

Average household net worth: $26,640

Number of households: 443,980

Data and Methodology

The number of households was multiplied by the average household net worth (excluding home equity) to find the total AUM potentially available statewide based on the most recently available data from the Census Bureau (2022 for net worth data and 2023 for household count). This number was divided by the number of collective employees whose RIA’s main location is based in that same state reported as performing investment advisory services, including research. This data comes from the SEC Form ADV filing for Registered Investment Advisors for June 2025.

Questions about our study? Contact us at press@smartasset.com