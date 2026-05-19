Opening a Brokerage Account for a Minor: Uses, Types and Steps

Minors generally cannot open their own brokerage accounts, but adults can open custodial investment accounts on a child’s behalf. This arrangement allows the child to own and benefit from invested assets from as early as birth, offering a flexible way to build wealth outside of education-specific vehicles like 529 plans. These accounts have no contribution limits, offer broad investment options and allow the use of funds for any purpose once the child reaches the age of majority.

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Why Open a Brokerage Account for a Minor

Starting to invest early gives compound growth the longest possible runway. A child whose family invests consistently from birth through age 18 has a meaningfully larger head start than one who waits to open account until the child is in their teens. Even modest contributions made in the early years often outweigh much larger contributions made later, simply because of additional decades of compounding.

Beyond the math, custodial brokerage accounts offer several practical benefits:

Flexibility of use : Unlike 529 plans, custodial accounts have no restrictions for how the recipient uses the funds. The child can apply the assets toward college, a first car, a down payment on a home, starting a business or anything else once they take control.

: Unlike 529 plans, custodial accounts have no restrictions for how the recipient uses the funds. The child can apply the assets toward college, a first car, a down payment on a home, starting a business or anything else once they take control. Financial education : The account creates a concrete context for teaching investing, compound growth, market volatility and long-term thinking, with real money at stake rather than hypothetical examples.

: The account creates a concrete context for teaching investing, compound growth, market volatility and long-term thinking, with real money at stake rather than hypothetical examples. Open contribution pool : Anyone can contribute, including parents, grandparents and other family members. This makes the account a natural recipient for birthday and holiday gifts.

: Anyone can contribute, including parents, grandparents and other family members. This makes the account a natural recipient for birthday and holiday gifts. Simpler than a trust: For families who want to transfer assets to a child without the legal cost and complexity of a formal trust structure, custodial accounts provide a straightforward statutory alternative.

For families who want to transfer assets to a child without the legal cost and complexity of a formal trust structure, custodial accounts provide a straightforward statutory alternative. No contribution limits: Unlike IRAs or 529 plans, custodial accounts can receive contributions of any size. However, gift tax rules do still apply above the annual exclusion.

Types of Brokerage Accounts Available for Minors

Four main account structures are available for minors, and each serves a different purpose:

UGMA accounts (Uniform Gifts to Minors Act) : This is the original statutory framework for custodial accounts, available in all states. UGMA accounts accept cash and financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs. They do not allow physical or nontraditional property.

: This is the original statutory framework for custodial accounts, available in all states. UGMA accounts accept cash and financial assets, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs. They do not allow physical or nontraditional property. UTMA accounts (Uniform Transfers to Minors Act) : UTMA is a broader version that most states have adopted. These accounts accept everything a UGMA does plus physical property, such as real estate, artwork, jewelry or vehicles. Vermont and South Carolina have not adopted UTMA, so only UGMA is available in those states.

: UTMA is a broader version that most states have adopted. These accounts accept everything a UGMA does plus physical property, such as real estate, artwork, jewelry or vehicles. Vermont and South Carolina have not adopted UTMA, so only UGMA is available in those states. Custodial Roth IRA : Available for minors with earned income from a job. Contributions are after-tax and grow tax-free, with qualified withdrawals also tax-free in retirement. Contributions cannot exceed the child’s earned income for the year or the annual IRA contribution limit, whichever is lower.

: Available for minors with earned income from a job. Contributions are after-tax and grow tax-free, with qualified withdrawals also tax-free in retirement. Contributions cannot exceed the child’s earned income for the year or the annual IRA contribution limit, whichever is lower. Teen-direct brokerage accounts: Some brokerages offer accounts that allow minors ages 13 to 17 to manage their own investments with parental oversight. These differ structurally from custodial accounts because the minor has direct access and trading authority rather than going through a custodian.

For most families, a UTMA is the default choice in the states that allow it because of its asset flexibility. Often, families will pair this account with a custodial Roth IRA once the child has earned income from a part-time job.

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Tax Treatment and the Kiddie Tax Rules

Contributions to a custodial account are made with after-tax dollars and are not deductible. The tax advantage comes from the child’s typically lower tax rate on investment earnings. However, the Kiddie Tax rules that apply to unearned income limit this benefit.

The Kiddie Tax tiers for 2026 work as follows:

The first $1,350 of unearned income is exempt from federal income tax.

The next $1,350 of unearned income (up to $2,700 total) is taxed at the child’s tax rate, which is generally lower than the parent’s.

Any unearned income above $2,700 is taxed at the parent’s marginal rate.

The Kiddie Tax applies to children under age 19, and to full-time students under age 24 whose unearned income exceeds the threshold. This rule prevents parents from shifting large amounts of investment income to children purely to reduce the family’s overall tax bill.

Gift tax rules also apply to contributions. Individuals can contribute up to $19,000 per recipient free of gift tax in 2026, or $38,000 per recipient for married couples filing jointly. Contributions above the annual exclusion count against the contributor’s lifetime gift tax exemption.

One of the most important practical considerations is financial aid impact. Because assets in a custodial account legally belong to the child rather than to the parent, UGMA/UTMA accounts can significantly affect financial aid eligibility. The federal financial aid formula expects students to contribute up to 20% of their assets to college costs each year, compared to a maximum of 5.64% for parental assets. For families who anticipate applying for need-based aid, this difference can meaningfully reduce the aid package the child receives.

UGMA/UTMA vs. 529 Plans: Which Is Right for Your Situation?

The choice between a custodial brokerage account and a 529 plan depends primarily on whether education is the intended purpose and how much control the contributor wants to retain over the assets. Here is a brief breakdown:

529 plan advantages center on tax efficiency and control. Contributions grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified education expenses are federally tax-free. The account owner retains full control and can change the beneficiary if circumstances change. Assets are counted as parental assets for federal financial aid purposes at the more favorable 5.64% maximum rate. Many states also offer state income tax deductions for 529 contributions.

center on tax efficiency and control. Contributions grow tax-free, and withdrawals for qualified education expenses are federally tax-free. The account owner retains full control and can change the beneficiary if circumstances change. Assets are counted as parental assets for federal financial aid purposes at the more favorable 5.64% maximum rate. Many states also offer state income tax deductions for 529 contributions. Custodial account advantages center on flexibility. The child can apply the funds to any purpose after reaching the age of majority, not just education. There are no income limits for contributors, and the investment options are broader than what most 529 plans offer. UTMA accounts, for instance, can hold physical property in addition to financial assets.

The most important trade-off is the irrevocable gift structure of custodial accounts. Contributions to UGMA or UTMA accounts cannot be reclaimed by the custodian, the beneficiary cannot be changed and the assets must be transferred to the child at the age of majority. Once contributed, the money legally belongs to the child. This is a structural reality that does not apply to 529 plans, where the account owner retains control indefinitely.

Many families use both account types rather than choosing between them. A 529 plan handles education savings with maximum tax efficiency and minimal financial aid impact. Meanwhile, a UGMA or UTMA handles general wealth building with flexibility for non-education uses. In other words, each serves a distinct purpose in the child’s long-term financial picture.

How to Open a Custodial Brokerage Account for a Minor

The process for setting up a custodial brokerage account is straightforward. Typically, you can complete it online in under 30 minutes. Note that there are a few decisions made upfront that affect how the account functions over the long run.

Here is what to expect:

Choose the account type: Decide between UGMA and UTMA based on state availability and whether you plan to contribute non-financial assets. In the 48 states that offer it, UTMA is the standard choice for a custodial brokerage account. Select a brokerage: Most major brokerages offer custodial accounts. Compare minimum investment requirements, investment options, fees and the quality of the online account management interface before choosing. Gather required information: You will need personal information for both the custodian and the minor, including names, addresses, Social Security numbers and dates of birth. The account is reported under the child’s Social Security number, so the child must have one before the account can be opened. Open and fund the account: Most accounts can be set up online in one session. Fund the account by linking a bank account for electronic transfer, transferring existing securities from your own brokerage account or accepting contributions from grandparents and other family members. Select investments and contribute regularly: Broad market index funds or ETFs with low expense ratios are a common starting point, offering diversification at low cost. Many platforms allow automatic recurring contributions, which removes the need to manually fund the account every month. Plan for the transfer of control: The custodian must transfer the account to the child at the age of majority specified by state law, generally between 18 and 25 depending on the state. Having a conversation with the child about the account, its purpose and responsible long-term management well before that transfer occurs is one of the most important parts of using these accounts effectively.

Bottom Line

A custodial brokerage account is one of the most flexible tools available for building long-term wealth on a child’s behalf. These accounts combines no contribution limits, broad investment options and a built-in opportunity for financial education that few other account types match. That said, the trade-offs, which the irrevocable gift structure, the Kiddie Tax and the financial aid impact, are worth understanding before opening an account, particularly for families who may also need to weigh 529 plans or other education-specific vehicles.

Tips for Portfolio Management

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